PM Shehbaz directs uninterrupted gas, power supply during Ramadan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed for ensuring uninterrupted gas and power supply to the consumers during the holy month of Ramadan.

He also directed for provision of every possible facilities to the private sector, local and foreign investors in the exploration of gas and oil, refining and distribution of these natural resources.

The prime minister issued these directives while chairing a high level meeting on petroleum sector, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Addressing the participants, he said that the government was not meant for doing businesses rather its responsibility was to extend all kind of facilities to the private sector and ensure protection of the rights of the consumers especially the vulnerable segments of the society.

He also asked for taking steps for promotion of global investment in exploration of Tight Gas and undersea oil and gas reserves, regretting that Pakistan’s maritime area was huge in size when compared with Balochistan province but no steps were taken to explore its hidden natural resources.

He stressed upon exploration of undersea natural resources including oil and gas reserves and their full utilization was among the top priorities of the government.

Emphasising to enhance the petroleum refining capacity of the country, he sought the formulation of a comprehensive strategy to do away with the circular debt of oil and gas sectors and work out a durable solution to the issue.

PM Shehbaz also instructed to reduce the gas sector losses through smart metering and identify and take strict action against the thieves of gas and oil.

“I will not allow any more wastage of the people’s hard-earned money and the loss to the national exchequer,” the prime minister remarked. He instructed strict monitoring of the LPG sector to ensure provision of the commodity to the consumers at low price.

Prime Minister Shehbaz directed the relevant authorities to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to the industrial sector, besides ensuring the installation of energy efficient machinery in the industries.

He also called for encouraging the domestic consumers to prefer using electricity instead of gas in their daily lives.

The prime minister also sought implementation report on the steps taken during the previous tenures for energy conservation, besides emphasising upon the uplift of administrative infrastructure of the energy sector at par with the international standards.

He called for merit-based appointment of capable persons in the energy sector and sought the presentation of short, mid and long term strategies on the energy sector reforms.

The prime minister also directed for presenting a strategy on country’s mineral resources, their exploration and enhancement of exports. The meeting was told that country’s oil and gas reserves were depleting fast and petroleum products worth $4 billion were being exported annually and the local exploration would save foreign exchange worth billions of dollars.

The meeting was also apprised of the reserves of tight gas and undersea oil reserves and the interest of the foreign investors in the sector. It was told that work on LPG Policy 2024 was underway and consultation with the stakeholders was in progress.

The participants were also briefed about the energy consumption and mineral sector. The prime minister instructed the relevant authorities to implement the energy sector reforms on priority basis.