PM Shehbaz exchanges Eidul Adha greetings with Muslim leaders

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday spoke to the leaders of the Muslim World, including Turkiye, Tajikistan and Bahrain, and exchanged Eidul Adha greetings with them.

The telephonic conversations held between PM Sharif and the leaders of the Islamic nations focused on conveying best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Eid and the resolve to strengthen bilateral ties.

In a call with King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, both sides expressed their mutual respect and admiration for the strong historical ties, built on shared values and cultural affinities.

The prime minister acknowledged and appreciated Bahrain’s support and cooperation in various fields over the years. In particular, he thanked King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa for his respect and affection towards Pakistan, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

“The two leaders reaffirmed the commitment of both nations to further strengthen bilateral relations, enhance economic cooperation, and work closely to promote regional peace and security”, the press statement added.

While fondly recalling King Hamad’s historic visit to Pakistan in 2014, the prime minister reiterated his warm and cordial invitation to the Bahrainian King to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

PM Shehbaz, in call with Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon, expressed his wishes for peace, prosperity, and development of both countries.

President Rahmon reciprocated the greetings and best wishes and praised the strong fraternal relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The two leaders also expressed satisfaction at the positive trajectory of bilateral relations and reaffirmed their shared desire to enhance ties through trade, energy, and connectivity.

They also discussed the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Astana and reiterated their commitment to strengthen mutually beneficial regional integration and cooperation.

They exchanged views on international developments and agreed to continue working together to promote peace and stability within the Muslim world, as well as in the region.

In telephonic conversation with Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, both leaders celebrated the strong bonds of friendship and brotherhood between Pakistan and Turkiye that were rooted in shared values, history, and cultural affinities.

They reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in various fields, including trade, investment, defense, and tourism. The Prime Minister and the President also discussed ways to promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and beyond.

They expressed serious concern about the current situation in Palestine while urging the international community to redouble peace efforts to end the misery and suffering of the innocent Palestinians.

The two leaders agreed to continue working together to address common challenges and to support each other’s core national interests.

To this end, the Prime Minister reiterated his cordial invitation to President Erdogan to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience so as to convene the 7th session of the High Level Strategic Consultative Council (HLSCC).