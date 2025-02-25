web analytics
PM Shehbaz for strengthening Pak-Uzbek relations

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed Pakistan’s desire to strengthen brotherly ties with Uzbekistan through trade, investment, and mutually advantageous cooperation.

In a post on his X handle after arriving in Tashkent, the Prime Minister said he looks forward to his engagements in Uzbekistan.

PM Shehbaz said Uzbekistan is the crown of central Asia which breathes history through the grandeur of its culture, art, ancient cites, and architecture.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister reached Tashkent, Uzbekistan on a two-day official visit. On arrival, he was received by Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Nigmatovich Aripov.

The Prime Minister and President of Uzbekistan, during the bilateral meeting, would discuss all areas of bilateral cooperation including connectivity, economic, trade, investment, energy, defence and security, regional stability, and education. The leaders would also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

A number of bilateral agreements/MoUs will also be signed. The Prime Minister would also address the Pakistan-Uzbekistan Business Forum. Leading businessmen from both the sides will participate in the Business Forum and hold B2B meetings to further enhance bilateral trade.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited independence monument in Tashkent today. He also laid the floral wreath at the monument.

