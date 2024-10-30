PM Shehbaz expresses solidarity with Spain as floods kill 62

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday extended deepest sympathies and solidarity to the people of Spain and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez over the loss of lives after torrential rains and floods.

“On behalf of the people and government of Pakistan, I extend our deepest sympathies and solidarity to the people of Spain and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez following the tragic floods and loss of life. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected,” the prime minister posted on X.

PM Shehbaz said that Pakistan stood in solidarity with friendly people of Spain at this challenging time.

According to foreign media, at least 62 people have died in devastating flash flooding that hit southern and eastern Spain.

The torrential rains caused flooding across a large area of the country on Tuesday, including the cities of Valencia and Malaga.

Earlier in August 2024, PM Shehbaz Sharif offered assistance to Bangladesh to help over the devastating floods.