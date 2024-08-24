web analytics
Saturday, August 24, 2024
PM Shehbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

Expressing profound sorrow and grief over recent devastating floods, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has offered assistance to Bangladesh to help cope with the situation.

In a letter to Chief Advisor of Bangladesh, Dr. Muhammad Yunus, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expressed Pakistan’s solidarity with Bangladesh during this challenging time, stating that the Pakistani nation stood with those who have lost loved ones, homes, and livelihoods in the floods, said a press release issued by the PM’s Office.

He lauded the people of Bangladesh for their renowned bravery and courage, particularly in the face of adversity.

The prime minister expressed confidence that Bangladesh’s leadership will guide the country through this challenging period.

He also affirmed Pakistan’s readiness to offer any assistance, needed by Bangladesh.

Flash floods wrought havoc in Bangladesh today as the country recovers from weeks of political upheaval, with the death toll rising to 15 and millions more caught in the deluge.

The South Asian nation of 170 million people, crisscrossed by hundreds of rivers, has seen frequent floods in recent decades.

