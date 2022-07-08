PM Shehbaz extends Eid greetings to Qatari Emir, UAE president

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday held telephonic conversations with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamin Bin Hamad Al Thani and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and conveyed greetings to them on the occasion of Eidul Adha.

During his conversation with the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, the premier conveyed his wishes to the people of the brotherly country. The Emir of Qatar warmly reciprocated the greetings and extended best wishes to the people of Pakistan.

Both the leaders expressed satisfaction over the excellent state of bilateral relations and resolved to carry forward the robust political and economic cooperation that exists between the two countries.

The two leaders agreed to maintain close contact and work together on all issues of common interest. Pakistan and Qatar enjoy close and cordial relations rooted firmly in shared faith, mutual understanding and commonality of interests.

While talking to President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the prime minister extended best wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the people of the UAE.

Reaffirming the fraternal relations between Pakistan and UAE, the two leaders reiterated their mutual commitment to further expand and diversify special bilateral relations.

The UAE president reciprocated the greetings from the prime minister and extended best wishes to the people of Pakistan on Eid. The prime minister extended an invitation to the UAE President to visit Pakistan, which he accepted.

Pakistan and the UAE enjoy close fraternal ties for five decades that are rooted firmly in common belief, shared values, and culture.

