PM Shehbaz extends greetings on Chinese New Year

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday wished President Xi Jinping and the Chinese people a happy Chinese New Year and stated that Pakistan found inspiration and confidence in China’s success story.

“China’s awe-inspiring renaissance stands as one of the defining themes of the 21st century…For us, China’s success story serves as a beacon of inspiration and confidence,” the prime minister said in a televised message on the occasion of the Chinese New Year and Spring Festival starting on January 29 to mark the end of winter and the beginning of spring.

PM Shehbaz said that the wisdom and foresight of China’s visionary leadership, especially President Xi Jinping, was responsible for the country’s incredible success and development over the past several decades.

The prime minister said that China and Pakistan have a long-standing friendship that has been fostered from generation to generation.

“Our close ties, rooted in mutual trust and shared aspirations, have now transformed into a comprehensive strategic partnership. This “iron brotherhood” continues to be a cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy, reflecting the deep respect and admiration our nations hold for each other.”

PM Shehbaz said that the Chinese New Year signified the transformation and the promise of new beginnings. The Year of the Snake, a symbol of wisdom and vitality, reminds us of the importance of resilience and collective strength as both the nations take on challenges and strive for a brighter future, he added.

He reiterated that Pakistan and China stood united in their unwavering commitment to a better world.

“Together, we will continue to make meaningful contributions to global peace, prosperity, and harmony,” he said and wished that the new year brings good fortune and continued success to both nations and further strengthens the unbreakable bonds.