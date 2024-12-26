PM Shehbaz terms Pak-China relations ‘anchor of regional stability’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday termed the strategic partnership between Pakistan and China as ‘an anchor of regional stability and a beacon of hope for global peace and prosperity.

Addressing an event of unveiling of sculptures of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Chinese leader Mao Zedong at the PM House in Islamabad, the prime minister said, “We are proud of our collaboration in various fields from the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to cultural exchanges, education, defence production.”

PM Shehbaz said that the decades-long, historic ties between China and Pakistan are evidence of our shared principles of respect, trust, and collaboration.

The prime minister emphasised that both leaders acknowledged the close ties between China and Pakistan and that today our all-weather strategic partnership is an anchor of regional stability under these challenging global circumstances.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam was the country’s founder whose remarkable leadership and the Muslims’ enormous sacrifices were crucial in separating Pakistan from the subcontinent.

The prime minister praised the outstanding work of Chinese sculptor and artist Yaun Xikum, who created the statues of the great leaders, saying he had brilliantly caught the spirit of these two legendary figures.

The prime minister recalled that during his recent visit to China in June this year, on the recommendation of the President Xi, he went to Xian and had the opportunity to visit the Terra Cotta museum, a symbol of past glorious and heritage.

PM Shehbaz said Pakistan proudly traced its history to the Indus valley civilisation, whose relics were preserved in Mohenjo Daro and Harappa.

“So by these accounts, today’s ceremony is very special and unique as we honour the vision and legacies of our founding fathers who held a common vision of independence, justice, equity, emancipation and self respect for the two nations,” he added.

The prime minister said that hundreds of Pakistani young students were visiting the Chinese universities and was a bridge between the two countries.

The first batch of agricultural graduate is going to visit China and have education in the filed to attain modern techniques and expertise in agriculture to boost production of Pakistan agriculture next month which is yet another step towards our economic cooperation, he told.

Yaun Xikum, on the occasion said the greatness of both Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Mao Zedong compelled him to make these sculptures.

He said it was the best commemoration of the 148th anniversary of the birth of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on December 25 and 131st anniversary of birth of Mao Zedong.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong, Pakistan Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi and other high officials were also present on the occasion.