China plans $1 billion investment in Pakistan’s medical city

KARACHI: President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday invited China to invest in diverse sectors of Pakistan’s economy.

President Zardari made these remarks while speaking to a Chinese business delegation headed by Yang Yundong, the Chinese Consul General in Karachi.

The president said that it would further strengthen the two fraternal nations’ trade and economic relations. In order to boost bilateral trade and economic ties, he emphasized the necessity of improved communication between the citizens of the two nations, particularly between investors and companies.

The Chinese delegation indicated interest in investing $1 billion to build a medical city in Pakistan in order to improve the country’s healthcare system,

The delegation also expressed interest to invest in diverse sectors of Pakistan’s economy, especially agriculture, livestock, energy, transport, and manufacturing.

Welcoming the delegation, the President said that Pakistan and China shared commonalities of interest and views on important issues, besides enjoying deep-rooted and historic brotherly ties.

The president said Pakistan and China have been close friends for decades, and it was his vision to develop Gwadar Port into a regional trade and economic hub that would not only improve regional connectivity but would also boost regional trade and economic cooperation.

President Zardari said that Pakistan would welcome Chinese investors and prefer to do business with China.

He said Pakistan is committed to facilitating and supporting Chinese investors in every possible way.

The president highlighted that Chinese language courses have been introduced in Sindh, which would prove to be an important step towards strengthening people-to-people and cultural linkages between Pakistan and China.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and provincial ministers also attended the meeting.