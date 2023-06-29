PM Shehbaz felicitates Azerbaijan, Iran heads on Eidul Azha

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday spoke to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Iran’s Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi on phone and felicitated the governments and the people of both countries on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Azha, ARY News reported.

In a telephonic conversation, PM Shehbaz and President of Azerbaijan reaffirmed their commitment to further enhance bilateral relations in all fields.

Appreciating the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation during his visit to Baku earlier this month, the Prime Minister expressed satisfaction that important engagements at the various bilateral levels were being coordinated in the wake of decisions taken during the visit.

The Prime Minister extended an invitation to the President to visit Pakistan which he most graciously accepted.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz in his telephonic conversation with President of Iran Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi reciprocated the kind sentiments and expressed heartfelt felicitations to the government and people of Iran.

The two leaders utilized the opportunity to discuss various areas of bilateral interest.

The Prime Minister recalled the joint inauguration of the Mand-Pishin border marketplace on 18 May 2023, and expressed his resolve to work closely with President Raisi and the Iranian Government for the well-being and betterment of the two peoples.

The two leaders agreed to remain actively engaged through regular high-level contact.