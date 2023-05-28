PM Shehbaz felicitates Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his presidential win

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his presidential win, ARY News reported.

Heartiest congratulations to my dear brother H.E. President @RTErdogan on his historic re-election as President, Republic of Turkiye. He is one of few world leaders whose politics has been anchored in public service. He has been a pillar of strength for the oppressed Muslims & a… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 28, 2023

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took to tweeter saying ‘Heartiest congratulations to my dear brother President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his historic re-election as President, Republic of Turkiye.’

The Prime Minister said Recep Tayyip Erdogan is one of few world leaders whose politics has been anchored in public service.

He said the Turkish President has been a pillar of strength for the oppressed Muslims and a fervent voice for their inalienable rights.

Shehbaz Sharif said Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s presidential victory and that of AKP in parliamentary elections is significant in so many ways, reflecting the trust and confidence of the Turkish people in his dynamic leadership.

Shehbaz Sharif said the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Turkiye will continue to stay on an upward trajectory.

The Prime Minister said he keenly looks forward to working with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to further deepen strategic partnership in line with the excellent brotherhood between our two peoples.

Turkiye’s incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed victory in presidential runoff polls.

Addressing his supporters in Istanbul, Erdogan said that the Turkish nation is the winner in the second round of the presidential election and all 85 million of the nation’s citizens won.

With this victory, the door of the “Century of Türkiye” has opened, he emphasized. His speech came after results showed him leading with 52.10 percent of the vote with 98.2 percent of the ballots counted.