PM Shehbaz, FM Bilawal to visit quake-hit Turkiye

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to pay a visit to the earthquake-hit Turkiye on Wednesday (February 8), ARY News quoted diplomatic sources on Monday.

PM Shehbaz Sharif is expected to visit Turkiye after a powerful earthquake brought widescale disasters. Sources said that PM Sharif will be accompanied by FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during his foreign visit.

The premier will visit the quake-hit areas. He will also visit Ankara and meet Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Earlier, PM Sharif telephoned Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the powerful earthquake.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said that relief teams of Pakistan will reach the quake-hit Turkiye soon. He expressed sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the earthquake and conveyed his deepest condolence to the families of the victims.

The premier said that Pakistan is standing side-by-side with Turkiye and its nationals in a difficult time and Islamabad will provide maximum assistance to cope with the quake disasters.

PM Sharif said that climate change-induced disasters are not limited to a single country or region and the intensity of disasters is gradually increasing.

