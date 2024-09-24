PM Shehbaz for enhancing ties with Maldives

NEW YORK: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing cooperation with Maldives in different sectors, ARY News reported.

Speaking to Maldives President Dr. Muizzu on the sidelines of the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), PM Shehbaz said that Pakistan wants to enhance cooperation with Maldives in the fields of trade, tourism, education, investment and climate change.

During the meeting, both leaders underscored the deep-rooted ties between Pakistan and the Maldives.

PM Shehbaz and President Muizzu agreed on the need for increased people-to-people exchanges and collaborative efforts to promote economic growth and sustainable development in their respective countries.

The two sides also recognised the shared responsibility of South Asian nations to work together for peace, prosperity, and stability of the region.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz attended the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Tuesday.

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Education Minister Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Information Minster Atta Tarar, Special Assistant Syed Tariq Fatemi and Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations Munir Akram are also accompanying the Prime Minister at the inaugural session.

PM Shehbaz is set to address the General Assembly on Friday. In his address, he will highlight Pakistan’s perspective on a range of international and regional issues of concern, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and Palestine issue.

The prime minister will reaffirm Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to multilateralism and support for the role of the United Nations in fostering global peace, security and prosperity.

On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session, PM Sharif is scheduled to attend several high-level meetings, including discussions on existential threats posed by sea level rise and the UN Security council’s open Debate on Leadership for Peace.