PM Shehbaz attends inaugural session of UNGA

NEW YORK: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif reached the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Tuesday evening to attend the inaugural session.

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Education Minister Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Information Minster Atta Tarar, Special Assistant Syed Tariq Fatemi and Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations Munir Akram are also accompanying the Prime Minister at the inaugural session.

PM Shehbaz is set to address the General Assembly on Friday. In his address, he will highlight Pakistan’s perspective on a range of international and regional issues of concern, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and Palestine issue.

The prime minister will reaffirm Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to multilateralism and support for the role of the United Nations in fostering global peace, security and prosperity.

On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session, PM Sharif is scheduled to attend several high-level meetings, including discussions on existential threats posed by sea level rise and the UN Security council’s open Debate on Leadership for Peace.

He will also hold several bilateral meetings with world leaders and a call on the UN Secretary General. The prime minister will interact with members of the US-Pakistan Business Council and Pakistani bankers to apprise them of his government’s pro-business and investment policies.