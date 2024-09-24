PM Shehbaz Sharif reaches New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has reached New York to attend the UN General Assembly’s seventy-ninth session.

He is scheduled to address the General Assembly on Friday.

In his address, PM Shehbaz Sharif will highlight Pakistan’s perspective on a range of international and regional issues of concern, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and Palestine issue.

The prime minister will reaffirm Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to multilateralism and support for the role of the United Nations in fostering global peace, security and prosperity.

On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session, PM Sharif is scheduled to attend several high-level meetings, including discussions on existential threats posed by sea level rise and the UN Security council’s open Debate on Leadership for Peace.

He will also hold several bilateral meetings with world leaders and a call on the UN Secretary General. The prime minister will interact with members of the US-Pakistan Business Council and Pakistani bankers to apprise them of his government’s pro-business and investment policies.

Over one hundred and thirty heads of states and governments from across the world will attend the session.

Massive security measures are in place in and around the UN complex for the Assembly’s high-level debate from Sept 24 to 28.

Before he departed from Islamabad to London last week, PM Shehbaz Sharif said in a post on X that he would “present Pakistan’s perspective to the world, advocate our interests, and strengthen international partnerships.”