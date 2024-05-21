PM Shehbaz for expanding bilateral ties with Germany

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan values its longstanding relation with Germany and considers the latter as its major partner in Europe.

Speaking to a delegation of German businessmen led by Chairman Board of Directors of a German NGO Global Bridges Hans Elbert, PM Shehbaz also invited German investors to take benefit of investment opportunities in Pakistan.

The prime minister said that Pakistan offers vast investment opportunities, expressing the desire to further expand bilateral trade and investment between Pakistan and Germany.

PM Shehbaz said that Pakistan is committed to increase cooperation with Germany in different sectors including industry, alternative energy, minerals, IT, agriculture.

He said despite Pakistan’s very low carbon emissions, it is among the countries, most vulnerable to climate change. He said that Pakistan wants to benefit from Germany’s experience in alternative energy, climate change, agriculture and food security.

He said skills and capacity of Pakistani workforce are being enhanced through quality training so they can meet international standards abroad.

The delegation expressed keen interest in investing in Pakistan’s carbon credit market, climate change and agriculture sectors.

PM Shehbaz on the occasion spoke in German language with the delegation was well applauded by them. Ambassador of Germany to Pakistan Alfred Grannas was also present on the occasion.