PM Shehbaz forms committee to address issues faced by Gilgit-Baltistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday constituted a committee to address the problems being faced by Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), ARY News reported.

He announced the formation of the committee during a meeting with Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Gulbar Khan who called on him in Islamabad.

The Prime Minister directed the committee to submit its recommendations after consultations on all the issues.

Furthermore, PM Shehbaz Sharif directed the construction of Danish schools in all three divisions of Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said Danish schools are being established in the region for the boys and girls belonging to the poor families. “These schools will provide international quality education to the children as well as accommodation facilities”.

The Prime Minister said development of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan and provision of health and education facilities to them is the first priority of the government.

PM Shehbaz Sharif directed to accelerate work on the completion of Attabad and Harpo hydropower projects.

The meeting was informed that the completion of these projects would ensure uninterrupted power supply in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The premier was informed that the construction of Naltar Expressway has been completed which will play a key role in the development and prosperity of the region.

He also directed to prepare an action plan regarding the development of tourism and solar energy projects in Gilgit-Baltistan.