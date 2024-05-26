PM Shehbaz hails Norway’s landmark decision to recognise Palestine

LAHORE: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday during a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Store conveyed his deep appreciation for the country’s landmark decision to recognise the State of Palestine.

“He said that this principled decision by Norway would send a strong message of hope and solidarity to the brave Palestinian people who have been enduring Israel’s brutality and suffering over seventy-five years of occupation and oppression,” PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister also welcomed the ICJ’s recent ruling regarding Rafah and Gaza and called for its full and effective implementation. The prime minister emphasised the importance of the two-state solution as the key to lasting peace in the Middle East.

He hoped that Norway’s decision would encourage other countries to follow suit, paving the way for full UN membership of State of Palestine.

In this regard, he further said that the international community needed to focus its attention towards the plight of the oppressed people of Kashmir, who had been subjected to brutal occupation and denial of fundamental rights for the past seven and a half decades.

During the conversation, both leaders reiterated their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties in various sectors, including trade, investment, education, and renewable energy.

They also recognised the important role played by Norwegians of Pakistani origin in creating a vital connection between Pakistan and Norway and contributing to the economic development of both nations.

“The two leaders agreed to remain in touch and to meet soon, possibly on the margins of the UNGA Session later this year. The Prime Minister also extended a most cordial invitation to Prime Minister Store to undertake an official visit to Pakistan, at his earliest convenience,” it was added.

In separate posts on X account, PM Shehbaz expressed the hope that this bold and principled decision by Norway, Spain and Ireland would encourage other countries to follow suit in recognising the statehood of Palestine.

The prime minister said that he had an excellent telephone call with the Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Store.

“Welcomed the recent ICJ decision ordering Israel to halt its heinous actions in Gaza & Rafah. Both Norway and Pakistan firmly believe that the UN backed two-state solution offers the best path to lasting peace in the Middle East,” the prime minister further added.

In a related post on X, PM Shehbaz further said that in conversation with the Norwegian counterpart, they also exchanged views on Pakistan-Norway ties and expressed a shared desire to further strengthen their friendly and cordial relations, especially in trade and investment.