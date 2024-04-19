PM Shehbaz hails UAE President for his role during rains

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Friday hailed United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his efforts to ensure the welfare of the Emirati people during the heavy rains, ARY News reported.

A press statement issued from the PM Office said that the call was centered on his admiration for the strong resolve and impeccable efficiency with which the UAE leadership had confronted the challenges that had emerged from the recent rains in the country.

PM Shehbaz lauded the UAE President, who had once again demonstrated his outstanding leadership qualities and proven his strong commitment to ensuring the welfare of the Emirati people.

The prime minister said that Pakistan had also witnessed heavy rains in recent days, resulting in loss of many precious lives. He called for collective actions to combat the challenge of climate change and suggested that both countries strengthen their collaboration in the field.

Read More: Heavy rain in UAE leads to cancellation of over 40 Pakistan flights

The UAE president expressed gratitude to PM Shehbaz’s good wishes and reciprocated the warm sentiments for the people affected from the rains and flooding in Pakistan. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to enhance bilateral cooperation in multifaceted areas.

It is pertinent to mention here that flights in and out around UAE are being affected by adverse weather conditions, leading to delays, diversions and cancellations.

Dubai airport, one of the busiest in the world, has temporarily paused flight operations, resulting in the cancellation of over 40 flights to Pakistan.

Around 43 flights to Pakistan from Dubai have also been cancelled, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded.

Pakistan International Airline’s (PIA) Lahore to Dubai flight PK-203; Dubai to Lahore flight PK-204, and Lahore to Sharjah flight PK-185 had to be cancelled.