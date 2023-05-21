PM Shehbaz hopes ‘PKLI to become Johns Hopkins of Pakistan’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday asserted that Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) has always been close to his heart and he wished the hospital to become the ‘Johns Hopkins of Pakistan’.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said that it was his cherished desire to transform the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) into a splendid institute, but ‘Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and a former chief justice had caused huge damage to it’.

PM Shehbaz said that the PKLI had always been close to his heart and he wanted it to become an identity for Pakistan in the rest of the world for the treatment facilities for kidney and liver diseases.

پاکستان کڈنی اینڈ لیور انسٹیٹیوٹ (PKLI) ہمیشہ سے میرے دل کے قریب رہا ہے۔ میری تمنا تھی اور ہے کہ یہ شاندار ہسپتال پاکستان کا جان ہاپکنز (Johns Hopkins) بنے اور گردے، جگر کی بیماریوں کے علاج معالجہ کے لیے PKLI پاکستان کی پہچان بن جائے۔ مگر صد افسوس کہ عمران نیازی اور ایک سابق چیف… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 21, 2023



“But alas! Imran Khan and a former chief justice out of their politics and personal interests targeted this mission and inflicted huge damage,” he wrote on Twitter.

The prime minister expressing his resolve said that these things would not deter them and it was his firm conviction that Allah Almighty supported those who worked with a passion to serve humanity.

For transformation and restoration of PKLI into a world class health facility, they were striving and utilizing their energies, he said while referring to his yesterday’s visit to the facility where he reviewed different measures in this regard.

The prime minister also appreciated Dr Saeed Akhtar and his devoted team for leading the efforts to achieve these objectives and assured his complete support to them.

He further said that PKLI was a precedent in the health sector and they would turn it into ‘unprecedented’ (center in the health sector).