PM Shehbaz, Imran Khan, others felicitate Christian community on Christmas

The Christian community of Pakistan is celebrating Christmas across the country today (Sunday), alongside other Christians across the globe.

Special services were held in churches and prayers were offered for peace, progress and the prosperity of Pakistan.

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in their separate messages, while congratulating the Christian community, have assured them that the government will continue to safeguard the rights and privileges of all minorities living in the country.

“Merry Christmas to the Christian community around the world & particularly our Pakistani Christian brothers & sisters. Jesus Christ s teachings of love, brotherhood & peace are beacon of light for us. On this Day, let us all renew our pledge to work for peace & prosperity for all,” the prime minister wrote in a tweet.

Merry Christmas to the Christian community around the world & particularly our Pakistani Christian brothers & sisters. Jesus Christ’s teachings of love, brotherhood & peace are beacon of light for us. On this Day, let us all renew our pledge to work for peace & prosperity for all pic.twitter.com/DEMZJa213K — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) December 24, 2022

In a message, President Dr. Arif Alvi has reiterated the state’s commitment to protect the rights of minorities, which are guaranteed and protected in the Constitution.

He said Christmas gives a message of universal love, brotherhood, tolerance, and sacrifices and these values play a crucial role in putting a society on the path of development. He also appreciated the Christian community s positive role and contribution in progress and development of the country.

In a message, former PM Imran Khan also congratulated the Christian community on Christmas and said that the entire nation shared this happy occasion.

Wishing all our Christian citizens a very happy Chrstmas. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 25, 2022

Comments