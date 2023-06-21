PM Shehbaz in Paris to attend New Global Financing Pact Summit

PARIS: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday arrived in Paris on an official visit to attend the New Global Financing Pact Summit, at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, ARY News reported.

As the prime minister landed at the Paris airport along with his delegation, he was warmly received by Pakistan’s ambassador in France and diplomatic officials besides senior French government authorities.

Federal ministers Sherry Rehman, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi are part of the prime minister’s entourage.

During the visit, the prime minister will attend the New Global Financing Pact Summit being hosted by France and participated by heads of state and delegates from over 50 countries.

PM Shehbaz will also join the world leaders at the dinner reception hosted by the French president for the participating dignitaries.

During the visit, the prime minister will also hold bilateral meetings with different heads of state.

Paris summit

The Summit affords an opportunity for the leaders to discuss the contours of a new global architecture capable of meeting the challenges of financing sustainable development, environment, energy transition and climate change agenda.

In the run-up to other important international events and conferences during the next two years, the Summit aims to define the principles and steps required for a comprehensive reform of the international financial system, and pave the way for a more balanced and fair partnership between the North and the South.

Pakistan will contribute to the debate at the Summit as a leading stakeholder in the global discourse, a leader in G-77 and China and one of the largest developing countries most affected by climate change.