‘PM Shehbaz inaugurated Islamabad project initiated by Imran Khan’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has claimed that the Islamabad-Bhara Kahu bypass project whose foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today was actually inaugurated by Imran Khan during his tenure, ARY NEWS reported.

PTI leader Ali Nawaz Awan while sharing details of the inauguration by Imran Khan said that the prime minister tried to fool the public today.

“Islamabad-Bhara Kahu project was inaugurated by Imran Khan in April 2021,” he said, adding that Shehbaz Sharif today laid the foundation stone of the same project.

He said that the PTI launched uplift projects across Islamabad during its tenure but Shehbaz Sharif has started replacing them with his nameplate.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif Friday performed the groundbreaking of the Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad.

The 5.4-kilometer-long bypass including 1350 meters long overhead bridge will be completed in three months.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Shehbaz Sharif directed National Logistics Cell (NLC) to complete the project within three months instead of its earlier tentative time of four months. He directed that the quality of the project should be ensured.

The premier said this project will facilitate the tourists from all over Pakistan and people of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

He said the last government ignored projects which were started by the government of Nawaz Sharif. He said the project of metro bus service to the airport was on halt but it was resumed by the incumbent government.

Comments