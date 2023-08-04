PM Shehbaz inaugurates Aerospace Science & Technology Park

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Friday inaugurated National Aerospace Science and Technology Park (NASTP) established with the collaboration among government, international companies and the private sector.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the prime minister appreciated the leadership of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) for initiating the project.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also said the project augured well for activities related to Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

Chief Executive Officer of NASTP Air Commodore Dr Liaquatullah, in his briefing told the participants that the Pakistan Air Force had achieved numerous successes in the field of aerospace technology.

He said the institution had established research and development centers for the capacity building of new generation.

“This is a project of national and strategic importance and will provide ecosystems besides providing multifaceted benefits.”

He said the National Aerospace Science and Technology Park had been completed in a record time and would prove to be a milestone for country’s self-reliance in aerospace technology.

He said Pakistan Air Force was pursuing the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to achieve self-reliance.

The project comprised three campuses with the first one housing private sector companies, second one featuring cyber, AI and IT companies while the third one was meant for aircraft, space, sensors and Expo center, he added.

The Air Commodore said all of the NASTP had been declared a special zone and would enjoy several key benefits including subsidies, tax/customs duty exemptions, besides acting as platform with great networking opportunities.

He told that the air chief had already directed to launch the second phase to establish the facilities at city and university levels.

National Aerospace Science and Technology Park (NASTP) was an integral project of Aviation City Pakistan and would provide eco-system of essential elements required to nurture design, research, development and innovation in the aviation, space, IT and cyber domains.

NASTP was a pioneer organisation in Pakistan that was approved by the Government of Pakistan as ‘a project of strategic national importance’ led by the Pakistan Air Force in creating opportunities for joint work between industry, academia and the government, turning it into a technology ecosystem in the country.