PM Shehbaz inaugurates various development projects in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday inaugurated different development projects worth Rs20 billion under Rural Development Package of Capital Territory in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

Under the package, the Prime Minister inaugurated the newly constructed Margalla Avenue. The 10.4 kilometers long highway has been completed within a period of eighteen months.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister was given a detailed briefing about the project. He was informed that due to the construction of this avenue, traffic burden on Srinagar Highway would be reduced significantly and people would also get an alternate route for travelling.

PM Shehbaz also inaugurated the construction and expansion of project of 7.5 km long Sikandar-e-Azam Road. Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Noor-ul-Amin gave a detailed briefing about the project to the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, the premier handed over four vans to the Pakistan Sweet Homes to provide best transportation facilities to the students studying in the Sweet Home.

Inaugurating the Margalla Avenue, PM Shehbaz said the government was taking concrete steps under the Rural Development Package of Capital Territory Islamabad to ensure progress and prosperity of Islamabad and its suburbs.

The Prime Minister said despite passage of past one year in troubles and crises including the political crisis, the government made hectic efforts and worked hard to complete these projects.

He said despite financial constraints and hardships, the government launched scores of development projects during past one year.

Strongly criticising the previous government, he said unnecessary delay was made in these projects, which is tantamount to criminal negligence.

The Prime Minister also lauded the role of Frontier Works Organization and National Logistic Cell for expansion of roads network across the country.

Appreciating the generous help of brotherly country China for carrying out development projects in Pakistan, he said the PTI Chief destroyed cordially relations with China by leveling baseless allegations.

“We have to move forward by eliminating chaos and disorder in the country”, he said, lauding the financial assistance of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Qatar for Pakistan.

The Prime Minister expressed the resolve to render all kinds of sacrifices for the sake of the country.

While handing over vehicles to students of Sweet Home, Shehbaz Sharif termed the students as the most valuable asset of country and expressed the resolve of his government to provide all-out facilities to them at Sweet Home.

The Prime Minister also advised the students to utilize their maximum potential to achieve a good status in society and play due role in the progress of country in future.