PM Shehbaz invites AKDN to invest more in Pakistan’s tourism sector

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Monday invited the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) to increase its investment in Pakistan’s tourism sector.

He extended the invitation in a meeting with Chairperson Executive Committee of Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development Prince Rahim Aha Khan, who called on him along with a five-member delegation.

The prime minister also congratulated Prince Rahim Aga Khan on receiving the Nishan-e-Pakistan Award from the Government of Pakistan.

He expressed gratitude to Prince Rahim Aga Khan for establishing various social welfare projects in less developed and remote areas of Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral.

PM Shehbaz said setting up of various welfare projects in Pakistan’s education, health, agriculture, tourism, IT and other sectors was commendable.

The establishment of a software technology park and solar power plants organized by the Aga Khan Development Network in Hunza were also highly commendable, the prime minister said.

He also expressed his appreciation for the establishment of the microfinance banking center of Habib Bank Limited in Gilgit under the auspices of Aga Khan Development Network.

Earlier, President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday conferred the Nishan-e-Pakistan award on Prince Rahim Aga Khan, in recognition of his meritorious services for the development, prosperity, and betterment of Pakistan and its people.

The top civilian award, Nishan-e-Pakistan, was conferred on Prince Rahim at a special investiture ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr and attended by Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, federal ministers, KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, parliamentarians, diplomats, and senior government officers.

According to the citation read out on the occasion, Prince Rahim, through his many leadership roles for more than a quarter century within the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), dedicated his untiring efforts to improve the living standard of the people in resource-constrained regions of Asia and Africa.

Upholding a multigenerational legacy, Prince Rahim has contributed immensely to the economic, health, education, and cultural well-being of poor and marginalized communities.

It was told that under his leadership, the Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development has advanced path-breaking initiatives in Pakistan in commercial banking, microfinance, insurance, sustainable tourism and renewable energy sectors. The Fund has enabled access to financial services for nearly 50 million people in Pakistan.