PM Shehbaz invites French companies to invest in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan and France are working together to further strengthen bilateral cooperation, especially in the fields of investment and trade, ARY News reported.

During a courtesy call of the French Ambassador to Islamabad Nicolas Galey, the prime minister also extended an invitation to French businesses to invest in Pakistan. The French side’s idea to send business executives from leading French companies on a quick visit to Pakistan was warmly received by Prime Minister Shehbaz. The prime minister also stated economic stabilization is the government’s priority.

The ambassador handed over a congratulatory letter from French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, addressed to Prime Minister Shehbaz on his re-election.

PM Shehbaz expressed gratitude to the French leadership for the message of greetings. He said that Pakistan enjoyed friendly and cordial ties with France and, although the relationship had undergone a difficult phase a few years ago, the two countries are now working together to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz fondly recalled his numerous interactions with French President Emmanuel Macron, in particular their meetings on the sidelines of UNGA Session in 2022, as well as on the margins of the Paris Conference on New Financing Pact on Climate Change in June 2023.

PM Shehbaz once again extended an invitation to President Macron to visit Pakistan as soon as it is convenient for him.

During the meeting, the prime minister expressed his appreciation for French peace efforts in the region and touched on the situation in Gaza. There was also talk on the situation in Afghanistan.

The French ambassador thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz for receiving him and briefed him on the latest developments on the bilateral front. He said a French delegation was expected to visit Pakistan for discussions on bilateral cooperation.

He stated that France was eager to collaborate closely with Pakistan in multilateral venues, such as the UN, in addition to fortifying bilateral ties.

Earlier on Tuesday, Shehbaz Sharif has termed promotion of foreign investment as top priority of the government in order to turn challenges into opportunities.

Chairing a high-level meeting on foreign investment in Islamabad today, he assured investors of providing every possible facility and emphasized the establishment of special cells in federal ministries for innovation and research related to investment.

The session reviewed agreements and memoranda of understanding with Gulf countries under the Special Investment Facilitation Council.