PM Shehbaz invites IT companies to tap huge potential of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday asserted that Pakistan had enormous untapped potential in the Information and Technology (IT) sector, inviting foreign IT companies and experts to fully explore the indigenous talented youth bulge of the country, ARY News reported.

According to details, the prime minister was addressing the inauguration ceremony of the 21st Asia Pacific ICT Alliance (APICTA) Awards 2022.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said that no doubt, in the last decade or so, Pakistani entrepreneurs had made great strides to promote IT sector with individual and collective efforts. The government was also playing a proactive role to support these efforts.

Given the youth potential, he said, out of the total population, 60 percent of the country’s population comprised of youth. “This is a challenge as well as an opportunity to covert this potential into opportunity,” he added.

The prime minister said Pakistan possessed huge potential to increase its IT export. He said the country’s total IT export hovered around $2.6 billion dollars which did not fully reflect the immense talent. Pakistan has the huge strength to enhance this target to billions of dollars, he observed.

The prime minister mentioned that he had chaired a number of meetings to mull as to how galvanize their youth and enhance the IT sector.

He said they had concluded that a target of around $5 billion dollars annually in the IT export could be easily achieved, adding he had invited the IT experts and the youth to come forward and carve out a plan to achieve this target.

The prime minister elaborated that during his tenure as ‘Chief servant of Punjab province’, he promoted IT with various initiatives, taken in a big way, in the health and education and revenue collection sectors.

He said they also provided laptops to the high achievers. Besides, booklets were also distributed among the students and teachers all over Punjab, he added. By all accounts, the prime minister said, it was a very good exercise taken by his government in the province.

The prime minister said more than 19,000 IT companies were currently registered in Pakistan, comprising domestic and export-oriented enterprises spread across 160 cities across Pakistan.

Pakistan’s IT industry was exporting state-of-the-art products and services to 169 countries and territories, he added. The prime minister expressed confidence that the forum would provide huge impetus to their efforts to boost the IT sector.

The ceremony was attended by Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, officials and a number of delegates, IT experts and representatives of companies.

The event is being attended by 16 economies of the region, with more than 150 foreign delegates from Malaysia, Australia, Singapore, etc.

Recognized as the ‘Oscars of the Asian IT industry’ and popularly called the APICTA Awards, the 2022 edition is being held in Islamabad, from December 7-11.

