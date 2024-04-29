PM Shehbaz invites Malaysia’s business community to visit Pakistan

RIYADH: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has invited a trade and business delegation from Malaysia to visit Pakistan and discuss enhancing trade and investment relations between the two countries, ARY News reported on Monday.

He extended the invitation during a meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on the sidelines of the Special Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Riyadh today.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz and his Malaysian counterpart recalled the historical ties between Pakistan and Malaysia, especially in the fields of education, science and technology and trade and undertook to enhance the cooperation in the future further.

This was the first in person meeting between both leaders since Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was re-elected in March.

The two leaders have, however, spoken twice on telephone, i.e. on March 4 when the Prime Minister took office as well as on April 10, this year on Eid ul Fitr.

Following up on their warm conversations on telephone, the prime minister appreciated the leadership of Malaysian premier and also commended his knowledge of art and literature – particularly about the national poet of Pakistan Allama Iqbal.

The two sides also agreed to have the next meeting of Joint Ministerial Commission in Islamabad soon.

The Prime Minister reiterated his invitation to counterpart Anwar Ibrahim to undertake an official visit to Pakistan later this year.