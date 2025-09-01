PM Shehbaz, Iranian president discuss strengthening ties at SCO summit

TIANJIN: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the Council of Heads of Member States (CHM) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), where the two leaders reviewed bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors and expressed satisfaction over the positive momentum in Pakistan-Iran relations.

The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s deep commitment to its historic and brotherly ties with Iran, emphasizing the relationship’s strong foundations in shared history, cultural heritage, and faith.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, and federal ministers also attended the meeting.

President Pezeshkian appreciated Pakistan’s consistent support and reaffirmed Iran’s determination to enhance bilateral collaboration in various areas of mutual interest.

Referring to the visit of Iranian president to Pakistan last month, the prime minister said that the said visit was very helpful in further strengthening the relations between the two countries. Pakistani people were very happy to receive the Iranian president in Pakistan on his recent visit, he added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz emphasized the importance of further strengthening political and economic ties between the two friendly countries.

He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the people and Government of Iran and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace, underscoring dialogue and diplomacy as the only viable path toward de-escalation and stability.

The Iranian president expressed his sorrow over the loss of precious lives and property in the ongoing floods across Pakistan and said that the government and people of Iran were standing shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan in this need of hour.