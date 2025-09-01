PM Shehbaz, Iranian president discuss strengthening ties at SCO summit

  • By Web DeskWeb Desk
    • -
  • Sep 01, 2025
    • -
  • 279 words
    • -
  • Estimated reading time 2 min
PM Shehbaz, Iranian president discuss strengthening ties at SCO summit
Share Post Using...

Comments (0)

    Leave a Comment