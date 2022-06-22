PM Shehbaz lauds overseas Pakistanis for record ‘$57mn’ remittances in a day

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday thanked overseas Pakistanis for a record inflow of US$57 million in a day through the Roshan Digital Account scheme, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter from his personal handle, Shehbaz Sharif said that his government stands firmly behind the Roshan Digital Account scheme.

“Happy that yesterday State Bank received $57 million the largest inflow in a day ever,” he said and added that they have now crossed $4.5 billion in total deposits.

“I thank overseas Pakistanis for reposing their trust in the motherland.”

Yesterday, the State Bank of Pakistan announced via its Twitter handle that today marks yet another historic day in Roshan Digital Account, with $57mn in deposit inflows, the highest-ever daily figure.

“With this significant increase, total deposits in RDA have crossed $4.5bn. We are humbled by the continuous trust and commitment of our Overseas Pakistanis.”

