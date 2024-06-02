PM Shehbaz lauds Pakistan Navy for successful anti-narcotics operation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday applauded Pakistan Navy for successful operation in thwarting an attempt to smuggle 380 kilograms of narcotics in North Arabia Sea, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the prime minister appreciated the officers and personnel deputed at PNS Yarmook for foiling an attempt to smuggle 380 kilograms of narcotics.

“The efforts of the Pakistan Navy officials in safeguarding the Pakistan’s maritime boundaries and preventing illegal activities are commendable,” the prime minister added.

Pakistan Navy foiled a drug smuggling attempt in the North Arabian Sea in a successful anti-narcotics operation in the North Arabian Sea, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The military’s media wing said that an anti-narcotics operation was conducted in the North Arabian Sea based on secret information.

PNS Yarmook seized 380 kg of drugs worth thousands of dollars in the international market during the operation.

“The successful operation is a continuation of Pakistan Navy’s effective surveillance at sea. Pakistani ships regularly perform duties to prevent drug smuggling, piracy, human trafficking,” the ISPR added.