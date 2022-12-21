PM Shehbaz launches ‘4R Framework’ for floods in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday launched a plan of action named ‘Resilient, Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Framework’ (4RF), which will be carried out in the flood-affected areas of the Pakistan.

According to details, the copy of the 4RF report was presented to the prime minister by Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, who called on him at PM’s Office in Islamabad.

Ahsan Iqbal apprised PM Shehbaz that the document was based on the loss and damage estimated in the Post Disaster Needs Assessment report, which was launched in late October this year. The 4RF document contained short-, medium- and long-term climate resilient strategy.

The Prime Minister appreciated the efforts of the Planning Ministry, development partners, line ministries, NDMA and provincial governments for adopting a whole of Pakistan and inclusive approach in bringing out this important framework.

He directed that necessary efforts must be made for effective pitching of this framework in the upcoming Development Conference, scheduled to be held on 9th the next month in Geneva.

He further directed that Ministry of Planning in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Climate Change and Economic Affairs Division may take necessary steps for effective dissemination of the document to all the stakeholders at home and abroad.

