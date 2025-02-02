PM Shehbaz launches anti-polio drive for year 2025

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday launched a nationwide anti-polio campaign for the year 2025 by administering polio drops to children under five, ARY News reported.

Addressing the launching ceremony, PM Shehbaz reaffirmed his government’s commitment to eliminate the polio disease from Pakistan.

He said that millions of children nationwide will be the focus of the national polio vaccine campaign, which aims to protect their health and future.

In order to eradicate the illness, the prime minister hoped that committed teams would labor around the clock and reach remote places and communities. He also added that these teams would effectively fulfill the enormous national duty by giving it their all.

In addition to being a setback, the prime minister stated that a total of 77 polio cases were reported in the nation over the last year, which presented a significant difficulty.

He said that just one case was reported this year and reaffirmed the determination to end polio at all costs, with the help of international partners and committed teamwork.

PM Shehbaz also expressed the hope that with international coordination and support, the crippling disease in the neighbouring brotherly country Afghanistan would end.

PM Shehbaz appreciated all the international partners including WHO, UNICEF, Bill Gates Foundation and the brotherly country Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for their commitment and efforts to the government in its efforts to eliminate polio.

Speaking on the occasion, PM’ Coordinator on National Health Services Dr Mukhtar Bharat said that they had highlighted the number of polio cases which were reported last year and did not hide it from the international community.

He said that positive outcome was being felt with concerted efforts by all the quarters and only one case was reported this year.

He also appreciated the prime minister for his supervision without which they would not be able to get the desired results.

PM’s Focal Person on Polio Eradication Aysha Raza Farooq said that the polio vaccination was a public campaign in which all segments of society have to take part and urged the parents to coordinate and save their children from polio