PM Shehbaz Sharif leaves for New York to attend UNGA session

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday departed for New York to represent Pakistan at the 77th session of the United National General Assembly (UNGA), ARY News reported.

The premier attended the final rites of Queen Elizabeth II in London earlier in the day. After attending the funeral, the PM left for New York and is expected to arrive later tonight.

During his stay in New York, the prime minister will have important bilateral meetings with the leaders of several countries.

On September 20, the prime minister would attend a reception to be hosted by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

On the same day, he would also meet French President Emmanuel Macron, Austrian chancellor, and Spanish president.

On September 21, he would meet Managing Director of International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva, President of World Bank David Malpass, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has left for New York from Luton Airport to attend the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly. pic.twitter.com/RZj6fjwDKc — Prime Minister’s Office (@PakPMO) September 19, 2022

Besides meeting with the UNGA president, the prime minister would also attend a dinner reception to be hosted by US President Joe Biden.

Prime Minister Sharif will also host a luncheon reception in honor of Turkish president and his spouse, besides meeting with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö.

Meetings with Microsoft founder Bill Gates and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Chinese President Premier Li Keqiang and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida are also part of the prime minister’s engagements.

He would also meet Luxembourg PM Xavier Bettel and Malaysian PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob on the same day.

On September 23, the prime minister would address the UNGA session, besides attending Nobel Laureate Malala Yousufzai and interacting with prominent American media outlets.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb will accompany the prime minister during his trip alongside other senior officials.

