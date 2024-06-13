PM Shehbaz likely to address nation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif is likely to address the nation for the first time in the current tenure of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led federal government, ARY News reported citing sources.

PM Shehbaz is expected to brief the nation on the economic and diplomatic situation of the country. The prime ministry would also speak on the government’s 100-day performance. Shehbaz Sharif sworn in as the premier for the second consecutive time on March 4.

Earlier in the day, PM Shehbaz directed federal secretaries and heads of departments to personally utilise the Task Management System.

He issued these instructions while chairing a meeting to assess the implementation progress of directives requiring federal ministries and departments to use the Task Management System.

The Task Management System is a modern software of international standards used to monitor instructions issued by the prime minister to federal ministries, and progress in this regard.

The prime minister also decided to conduct daily review for implementing the task management system. He said that continuous monitoring of progress in all projects was the initial step towards their timely completion.

During the briefing, it was informed that a mobile application for the task management system had already been developed.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Khan Cheema, Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr. Musaddik Masood Malik, Minister of State for IT, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Prime Minister’s Coordinator Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan, and senior officials from relevant institutions.