PM Shehbaz likely to attend coronation ceremony of King Charles

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif is likely to visit the United Kingdom (UK) in May to attend the coronation ceremony of British King Charles, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

According to details, the prime minister was visiting the UK to attend the coronation ceremony of British King Charles, which is scheduled to take place on May 6.

Sources told ARY News that PM Shehbaz will be accompanied by members of federal cabinet. The premier along with other guests will attend the ceremony at Buckingham Palace and Westminster Abbey, sources added.

Moreover, the prime minister may also hold a meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo, Nawaz Sharif, who was currently residing in the UK on medical grounds.

In addition, PM Shehbaz was scheduled to meet with his British counterpart during his visit. This meeting was expected to focus on enhancing bilateral relations between the two countries, particularly in the areas of trade, investment, and education.

King’s coronation ceremony

King Charles became monarch of the United Kingdom and 14 other realms on the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth in September, but in May he will be crowned in a ceremony full of pomp, pageantry and solemn religious significance.

Charles will take an oath to uphold the law and the Church of England. He will also be presented with various hugely ornate golden orbs, sceptres, swords and a ring, which all form part of the Crown Jewels.

The Archbishop will then place the heavy St Edward’s Crown, used in coronations for the last 35 years, upon his head. It will not be just Charles who is crowned. His wife Camilla will also go through a simpler, mini-coronation ceremony as queen.

Charles will leave the Abbey wearing a different crown, the Imperial State Crown.

