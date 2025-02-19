web analytics
24.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

PM Shehbaz meets CJP Yayha Afridi

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday met with Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yayha Afridi and felicitated him on assuming the office, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, the prime minister and CJP also discussed key issues related to the country’s judicial system. PM Shehbaz also appreciated CJP Yahya Afridi’s initiative to consult stakeholders for timely delivery of justice.

The meeting also discussed the country’s economic situation and security challenges. The Prime Minister briefed the CJP on long-pending tax disputes in various courts and requested merit-based decisions in these cases.

Additionally, PM Shehbaz assured the Chief Justice that his government would expedite effective measures missing persons cases.

CJP Yayha Afridi welcomed the Prime Minister’s discussion on improving the justice system and also sought suggestions for reforms.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.