PM Shehbaz meets CJP Yayha Afridi

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday met with Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yayha Afridi and felicitated him on assuming the office, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, the prime minister and CJP also discussed key issues related to the country’s judicial system. PM Shehbaz also appreciated CJP Yahya Afridi’s initiative to consult stakeholders for timely delivery of justice.

The meeting also discussed the country’s economic situation and security challenges. The Prime Minister briefed the CJP on long-pending tax disputes in various courts and requested merit-based decisions in these cases.

Additionally, PM Shehbaz assured the Chief Justice that his government would expedite effective measures missing persons cases.

CJP Yayha Afridi welcomed the Prime Minister’s discussion on improving the justice system and also sought suggestions for reforms.