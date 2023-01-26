PM Shehbaz meets Donald Blome, discusses Pakistan-US ties

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday met US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome and discussed bilateral relations between Pakistan and United States, ARY News reported.

According to details, the prime minister, in a meeting with US Ambassador, thanked the United States for its continued support for Pakistan’s post-flood reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts.

PM Shehbaz Sharif reiterated that Pakistan attached importance to its longstanding ties with the US. He reaffirmed Islamabad’s resolve to deepen economic and trade engagement with the United States.

Noting the recent momentum in high-level bilateral exchanges, the premier stressed that structured and broad-based Pakistan-US engagement was critical to advancing both countries’ shared goals in bilateral and regional domains.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Blome said that the United States would continue to support Pakistan’s post-flood recovery as well as the government’s efforts for economic development and reform.

In September last year, PM Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan’s relations with the United States (US) should not be seen through the prism of Afghanistan or the lens of China.

The prime minister expressed these remarks while attending a diplomatic reception held at the US embassy to commemorate the 75 years of relations between Pakistan and the United States.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said that the US should not see relations with Pakistan through the lens of Afghanistan or China as they should stand on their own. He reiterated the desire to rebuild Pak-US ties based on trust, respect and mutual understanding.

It is a matter of great honor to recall that the United States was one of very first countries which offered full recognition to Pakistan, said Shehbaz Sharif.

“Let bygones be bygones,” he said and stressed that it was time for the two countries to move forward and find ways to warm up relations to levels seen in the past.

