PM Shehbaz meets Iran’s supreme leader

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif paid a courtesy call on Sayyed Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Iran on Monday and discussed matters of bilateral and regional interest.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi and Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar were also present on the occasion.

During the call, the Prime Minister conveyed his deepest respect to the Supreme Leader underlining that His Eminence was an iconic figure in the Muslim World and the Muslim Ummah looked up to him for guidance and patronage.

The Prime Minister briefed him about recent conflict with India and India’s hegemonistic and revisionist designs and profusely thanked leadership of Iran for supporting Pakistan against Indian aggression. The Prime Minister underlined that Pakistan always desired that peace should prevail in the region leading to economic development and prosperity.

He briefed the Supreme Leader about the steps taken to elevate Pakistan-Iran ties to highest levels and maintained that his government was committed to further deepen strategic cooperation with Iran in the complex geo-political times.

He praised the farsightedness of the Iranian leadership in pursuing the nuclear negotiations with the United States and hoped that a constructive deal is reached between the two countries in order to promote peace and stability in the region.

The Supreme Leader appreciated the efforts of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in promoting regional peace and stability with farsightedness and praised his personal commitment to further strengthen Pakistan-Iran ties. The Supreme Leader prayed for greater prosperity, growth, and development of Pakistan and its people.

The Prime Minister deeply appreciated Supreme Leader’s dedication to the poetry of Allama Iqbal, the poet of the East, and particularly requested the Supreme Leader to visit Pakistan again at earliest convenience.