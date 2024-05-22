PM Shehbaz meets Iran’s Supreme leader, offers condolences over Raisi’s death

TEHRAN: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Imam Khamenei and offered condolences on the tragic demise of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hussein Amirabdollahian and others in a helicopter crash.

According to a press statement issued by PM Office, PM Shehbaz said that President Ebrahim Raisi was an exemplary leader, who demonstrated steadfast commitment to serving his nation and people.

Recalling President Raisi’s visit to Pakistan in April 2024, he highlighted the significant role of the late Iranian President in further strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran.

The prime minister said that the services rendered by President Ebrahim Raisi for the unity of the Muslim Ummah and for the people of Gaza will be remembered in history.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to continuing the vision of the late Iranian President towards enhancing bilateral trade and bolstering relations between the two friendly and brotherly countries.

PM Shehbaz also reiterated solidarity with Iranian brethren. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s determination to fortify the bonds of friendship and brotherhood with the Iranian government and people.

The prime minister also extended an invitation to the Supreme Leader of Iran to visit Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Ayatollah Imam Khamenei acknowledged the sentiments expressed by the government and people of Pakistan during this challenging time. He expressed gratitude for the outpouring of emotions and thanked Pakistan for its unwavering support.

He emphasized Iran’s commitment to giving utmost importance to its relations with Pakistan and pledged to advance the vision of the late Iranian President Raisi concerning Pakistan-Iran relations.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, and Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar were also present during the meeting