PM Shehbaz meets Kuwait counterpart, Sri Lankan president

DUBAI: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday held bilateral meetings with his Kuwait counterpart Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2025 in Dubai.

In a meeting, PM Shehbaz and the prime minister of the State of Kuwait reiterated their commitment for further expanding the bilateral cooperation and transforming the existing relations into mutually beneficial strong economic partnership.

They reviewed the fraternal relations and expressed satisfaction on the positive momentum of bilateral ties and exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, including the situation in the Middle East and South Asia.

They also emphasised immediate and full implementation of the ceasefire in Gaza and enhancing the pace of humanitarian assistance for the people of Palestine.

Separately, PM Shehbaz Sharif and Sri Lanka Anura Kumara Dissanayake President discussed key aspects of the bilateral relations, especially in the areas of trade, defense and security, education, religious tourism and sports.

They also agreed to increasing high-level exchanges, and exploring new opportunities for enhanced cooperation. This was the first in-person interaction between the two leaders.

Recalling the historical linkages between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, the two leaders agreed to build on the existing goodwill between the two countries.

The President of Sri Lanka appreciated the cordial and time tested relations between the two brotherly countries. He shared his fond memories of the 1996 cricket world cup final that was held in Lahore.

Regional and multilateral affairs, including re-invigoration of South Asian Association for Regional Countries (SAARC), were also discussed during the meeting.