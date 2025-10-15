PM Shehbaz meets President Zardari, reviews political, security situation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday night called on President Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr, ARY News reported.

The meeting reviewed the country’s political and security situation, as well as recent regional and international developments. The two leaders also discussed the overall regional situation in detail.

The prime minister briefed the president on his recent visits to Egypt and Malaysia, during which he made efforts to promote peace in Gaza.

Both leaders exchanged views on key national priorities and the overall direction of government policies, agreeing to continue political consultations on matters of national importance.

During the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Ministers Ahsan Iqbal and Azam Nazeer Tarar, and PM’s Adviser Rana Sanaullah were also present.

On the other hand, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Senator Sherry Rehman, and Nayyar Bukhari accompanied the president.

Moreover, a one-on-one meeting was also held between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Zardari following the joint session.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister expressed deep concern over the Afghan Taliban’s provocations along the Pak-Afghan border posts, condemning the actions of “Fitna-e-Khawarij” and reiterating Pakistan’s resolve to safeguard its sovereignty.

The premier praised the security forces for successfully thwarting the Afghan Taliban’s attack in the Kurram Sector, saying that the Pakistan Army gave a strong and effective response to the unprovoked aggression.

He reaffirmed that Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity will be defended at all costs, stressing that the use of Afghan soil for terrorism against Pakistan is highly condemn-able.