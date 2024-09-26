PM Shehbaz meets UK counterpart, Iranian president

NEW YORK: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif met his United Kingdom (UK) counterpart Sir Keir Starmer and Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

The prime ministers of Pakistan and the UK discussed matters of mutual interests and bilateral relations between the two countries and agreed to strengthen further bilateral ties in various sectors, especially trade and investment.

PM Shehbaz apprised his UK counterpart of Pakistan’s current economic situation and the government’s measures being taken for the development and growth of the country’s economy especially the efforts made in implementing the FBR tax reforms and expanding the tax base.

PM Shahbaz Sharif also informed about the challenges Pakistan faced due to the adverse effects of climate change.

He highlighted Pakistan’s sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, emphasizing that terrorism was a global issue that required collective action from the international community.

The prime minister noted that the UK is the third-largest investor in Pakistan and discussed the investment opportunities and projects available in the country.

While mentioning the significant role of Pakistanis residing in the UK in the development of both countries, the prime minister expressed a desire to utilize their contributions effectively to achieve mutual development goals.

Separately in a meeting with Iran’s President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, PM Shehbaz highlighted the importance of enhancing bilateral trade and investment, improving connectivity and cultural ties between the two countries.

Both sides reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and underscored the need to further strengthen good neighbourly relations and build mutually beneficial cooperation.

Reiterating Pakistan’s stance on Palestine, the prime minister called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza and end of aggression against Palestine and Lebanon.

The meeting helped reaffirm support for each other and bring forth opportunities for further strengthening this partnership.