PM Shehbaz orders immediate digitisation, automation in FBR

ISLAMABAD: Newly-elected Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed authorities concerned to immediately initiate full digitisation and automation process in Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Chairing an important meeting on economic situation here, the prime minister said that best model of the world should be adopted for the digitisation of FBR.

PM Shehbaz directed to examine the possibility of immediate acquisition of the best services for the mentioned purpose. He also directed that for track and trace system should be introduced and competent people should be brought on merit.

The prime minister said the Ministry of Interior will work with full force to end smuggling and he himself will supervise it.

In the meeting, comprehensive recommendations were also sought for the overall reform of the economic system and a major reduction in government expenditure

The premier appreciated the former Caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Finance Secretary and their team for their unmatched efforts.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman FBR said that during this financial year, they are working on the target of bringing 1.5 million more taxpayers into the tax net.

He said that legislation has been made for digitising invoicing, which the Prime Minister directed for immediate implementation.

Earlier, the outgoing caretaker government cabinet okayed the revamp of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The cabinet okayed the summary regarding the restructuring of the FBR. According to the declaration of the federal cabinet Customs and In-Land Revenue will be two separate departments.

Both will be led by the director generals of the relevant cadres. Furthermore, the Federal Tax Policy Board will be constituted in the Revenue Division under the head of the finance minister.

Read more: Senate Committee objects to restructuring of FBR

Federal secretaries for finance, revenue, and commerce and the chairman of NADRA will be the members of the board, which will decide about the tax policy and revenue target.

Furthermore, the federal cabinet also approved the digitalization of the FBR to bring transparency to the body.