PM Shehbaz orders initiating outsourcing of three major airports

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed to initiate the outsourcing process of three major airports under the public-private partnership, ARY News reported on Friday.

The directives were issued in a meeting chaired by PM Shehbaz Sharif to discuss matters related to aviation and airports.

The concerned authorities have been ordered to initiate the process of outsourcing Jinnah International Airport Karachi, Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore and Islamabad International Airport.

The prime minister directed that in the outsourcing process all concerned departments should take steps efficiently. He further said transparency should be ensured in this process.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing on the outsourcing of airports. It was informed that outsourcing airports are a normal profit-seeking practice throughout the world.

It was told that initially Islamabad International Airport and Lahore Airport will be outsourced under a public-private partnership. The outsourcing of airports will not only provide revenue to the government but will also help improve facilities for international travellers, according to Radio Pakistan.

The meeting was also briefed on the performance of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). It was informed that PIA collected revenue worth 172 billion rupees in 2022 which is the highest amount in the history of the national airline.

The meeting was told that four new A-320 fleets have been included in PIA. The network of the airline has also been expanded. Moreover, the meeting was briefed that wide-body aircraft are being included in PIA’s fleet.

Expressing satisfaction over the performance of PIA, PM Sharif appreciated the role of aviation minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and relevant officers.

