PM Shehbaz orders no load-shedding during Sehr, Iftar in Ramazan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed that there should be no load-shedding during Sehr and Iftar in Ramazan and that minimum load-shedding be done in the upcoming summer.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to ensure the completion of all projects in the power sector and solarisation in the country within the stipulated time.

He was chairing a high-level meeting in Islamabad today to review progress on power sector projects and measures to ensure an uninterrupted supply of electricity to consumers in summer, Radio Pakistan reported.

He also directed to accelerate the process of solarising government buildings.

Expressing dismay over the delay in laying of Thar-Matiari 500KV transmission line, the prime minister ordered departmental action against those responsible for negligence.

He said the National Transmission and Dispatch Board should be reconstituted.

PM Sharif said energy conservation policy be promoted through a media campaign and by including it in the curriculum of schools and colleges. He directed all the provinces to ensure the strict implementation of energy-saving measures.

