PM Shehbaz orders preparation for expected pre-monsoon rains

LAHORE: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif ordered preparation for expected pre-monsoon rains across Punjab, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PM was chairing a review meeting on the preparations regarding the expected pre-monsoon rains in northern Punjab.

He directed to make complete preparations for the possible flood situation arising from the expected rains in the coming days.

PM Shehbaz expressed his displeasure over the lack of proper and timely management of drainage of rainwater during recent rains in Lahore.

He said in case of possible rains during the days of Eid, an emergency plan should be prepared using all available resources.

The PM ordered to strictly monitor the collection of skins of sacrificial animals during Eid across the province so that no banned organization can collect them.

He said in the context of Eid and Monsoon, a special complaint center and control room should operate 24 hours for public convenience.

Earlier, Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman said that the countrywide pre-monsoon rainfall is expected from June 25-30.

Islamabad, Rawalpindi and different cities of Punjab, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will receive rain and wind-thundershowers, federal minister said.

Balochistan, South Punjab and Sindh will also be likely to receive rain. “Sindh and Balochistan likely to be lashed by heavy rainfall with thunderstorm from June 26 to 29,” environment minister said.

The federal minister warned of urban flooding in major cities, while showers could cause flash flooding in Punjab and trigger landslides in the hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.