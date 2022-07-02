PM Shehbaz orders probe into illegal collection of FED at airports

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken strict notice of the collection of Rs 50,000 federal excise duty (FED) from passengers at the airports, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In a statement issued by the PM’s office today, the prime minister expressed strong displeasure at the collection of federal excise duty from passengers at the airports.

He directed that the illegal order to collect FED at the airports should be immediately revoked and the practice of causing trouble to the passengers should be discontinued immediately.

PM Shehbaz has also ordered an investigation into the collection of federal excise duty. He said it should be investigated as to how the excise duty was collected from the passengers without the approval of the cabinet.

Shehbaz Sharif instructed the finance minister that after an immediate inquiry, strict action under the law should be taken against those responsible for the illegal act. “Those who inflicted suffering on the passengers had no right to hold their posts,” he added.

The premier asked the finance minister to return the money to the passengers from whom federal excise duty was collected. He called for immediate implementation of his orders and submission of a report after action against the persons responsible.

