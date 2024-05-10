PM Shehbaz orders reconstruction of girls’ school blown up in North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Friday ordered the immediate reconstruction of a girls’ school that came under attack in North Waziristan.

In a statement, the prime minister strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the private school for girls in North Waziristan and directed for prompt identification of the culprits involved in this incident.

The Prime Minister instructed the immediate reconstruction of the destroyed part of the school at government expense. He said the nefarious designs of terrorists to create hurdles in the way of girls’ education will not be allowed to succeed.

PM Shehbaz said terrorist elements creating hurdles in the education of nation’s daughters will be brought to justice.

He said the government is applying all its energies to educate talented daughters of Pakistan and provide them equal opportunities for development.

On Wednesday night, a private girls’ school was blown up by unidentified militants in Tehsil Shewa of North Waziristan district.

They said the militants first tortured the school watchman and later blew up two rooms of the school. There was, however, no loss of life in the explosion.